Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Idea Of Reviving WCW On Netflix

VICE TV's "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries revealed some new details about the deceased wrestling promotion. However, the series also seems to have made people nostalgic for it as well.

With WWE owning WCW and its intellectual property, could the brand be revived on Netflix once WWE's broadcasting deal with the streamer begins in 2025? Jeff Jarrett, a former four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, discussed the possibility on his "My World" podcast.

"It could be done," Jarrett said. "[But] the reality is that we are 23 years removed from the brand being on television. The NWO still sells a boatload of merchandise, but WCW hasn't sold, to my knowledge, much of anything. A couple of retro shirts here and there or something to that effect. I just don't see a tremendous value there. But with that being said, you own the IP, you own the library, and you have the ability to have multiple connective tissue... so could it work with a focused effort? I think you could hit it out of the park."

WWE similarly absorbed ECW in 2001 and launched its own version of it beginning with the successful one-off One Night Stand pay-per-view in 2006. The difference is that the event took place only a few years after the original ECW's closure. Many of its performers were either active in WWE already, or were at least available and physically able to carry the banner. WCW folded over two decades ago, and besides Jeff Jarrett, there aren't many from that era that could still credibly represent WCW.

Jarrett added that he's happy AEW provides fans with that much-desired different option. "There's some folks out there, no matter how good Coca Cola taste, they still want to drink Pepsi. No matter what, people want alternative brands."