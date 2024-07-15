Arn Anderson Weighs In On John Cena's Retirement, Winning 17th World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has provided his thoughts on John Cena's retirement, claiming that he should capture his 17th World Championship during his final run. Speaking on his podcast "The Four Horsemen Network," Anderson believes that WWE would be making mistake by not giving Cena one more run with the WWE title while also hoping the 16-time World Champion is able to stay healthy throughout his retirement tour with the company.

"I don't think you can miss with that, they'll build it. That's one thing they know how to do is build stories and suspense and John, he's paid his dues and he did a great job carrying the company not by himself, but a portion of it on his shoulder. So you know when it's his time to hang it up, that should be his call and hopefully he will walk out and not limp out and call it a day."

Cena officially announced his retirement at WWE Money in the Bank 2024, stating that WrestleMania 41 will host his last ever match on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" and declaring his career will come to a close at the end of 2025. Cena also revealed that he will be at the Royal Rumble next year, but like WrestleMania 41, it will be his final appearance at the event as a competitor. He also announced that he will be appearing on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix this coming January.

