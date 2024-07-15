AEW's Tony Schiavone Explains How Honored He Is To Be On Big Bill's Ass

AEW star Big Bill (AKA William Morrissey) has gone through many ups and downs in his career, from the early days of Enzo Amore and Big Cass through his eventual WWE release and substance abuse struggles. These days, Morrissey has made it through recovery and reinvented himself in AEW as part of The Learning Tree, where he wears trunks bearing the words "Too much man," a quote from commentator Tony Schiavone.

Speaking on his podcast, "What Happened When," Schiavone revealed that Morrissey, as Big Cass, was the first wrestler he watched after avoiding the subject for many years after the collapse of WCW. While Schiavone wasn't an immediate fan, Morrissey has won him over in the years since.

"Isn't it amazing that he was the first person that I would see in 18 years of not watching wrestling, and then eight years later almost, I would be on his f***ing trunks," Schiavone said. "Big Bill ... is one of the great human beings in wrestling, and has one of the great stories in wrestling. ... I'm so proud — I really am — to be on his trunks."