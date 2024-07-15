AEW's Shane Taylor Recalls Battles With The Late Jay Briscoe In ROH

It's been over a year and a half since the death of former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe, the Delaware chicken farmer who left an indelible mark on professional wrestling as a whole. One of his colleagues during much of his time in ROH and AEW was Shane Taylor. The CEO of Shane Taylor Promotions looks back on his battles with Briscoe fondly.

"Jay Briscoe demands a level of respect and a level of energy and a level of fight in you that most people can't bring out of you. It's a level most people don't even have," Taylor said on "AEW Unrestricted." The former ROH World Television Champion believes Briscoe was a conduit for bringing that next level out of his opponents. "Anything less than [your best] and you're getting put down and he will not hesitate. He may even like you. The fact that he likes you means that he's going to respect you enough to beat your ass efficiently."

According to Taylor, if a wrestler had even a modicum of trouble in their personal life, Briscoe would take advantage of that lack of focus.

"Even if you came in ready, he's was probably still gonna beat your ass. There's no half-stepping with Jay Briscoe," Taylor said. Briscoe reminded Taylor of fighting while growing up in Cleveland, OH. "It brought a level of comfort, it brought a level of excitement, it brought a level of energy and passion from me that very few people get to bring out of me."

Briscoe's brother Mark is currently reigning as ROH World Champion, religiously shouting out his brother in promos.