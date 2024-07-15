Zelina Vega Opens Up About WWE Raw Segment With Women's World Champ Liv Morgan

Zelina Vega's allegiance to the LWO led to her tangling with WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on two occasions now — first in a Women's World title match on "WWE Raw," and then again the following Monday, when she and Rey Mysterio wrestled Morgan and Mysterio's ne'er-do-well son Dominik in a mixed tag team match.

"It's something that a lot of people weren't expecting was gonna happen," Vega said on "Busted Open Radio," clarifying that it's been a long time since she was given a significant promo or angle, especially with a champion. "That segment with me and Liv and Dominik was so real ... It was just us reacting to each other and reacting to the crowd. I think that was one of my favorite ones that I've ever done, because it was just real."

Vega especially appreciated getting to show a more honest side of herself, saying the segment "let me be me."

Morgan got the victory two weeks ago, while Dominik pinned his "deadbeat dad" on last week's episode. Whether that was the end of Vega's feud with the women's champion is currently unknown, but the return of Rhea Ripley suggests Morgan might have bigger fish to fry in the very near future. Vega's last significant challenge for a title was against Ripley herself at WWE Backlash 2023 in San Jose; the Puerto Rican wrestler felt that her loss to Ripley at WWE's first PPV on the island was a missed opportunity, since despite her loss, the response she got from the crowd was substantial enough that it should've led to a similarly-substantial challenge from Vega.

