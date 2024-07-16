AEW's Bryan Danielson Shares Admiration For WWE Legend Owen Hart In Many Ways

WWE legend Owen Hart has influenced a whole generation of wrestlers, including former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. In a new interview with "Sports Illustrated," Danielson said he admired Hart's dedication to his family, in a business that often forces a wedge between wrestlers and their loved ones.

"I love hearing about how much he loved his family," Danielson said. "Those guys were on the road so much, something like 300 days a year. So when I hear the stories about how he'd find one extra day to be at home, that means a lot."

The Blackpool Combat Club member said that Hart's in-ring acumen and sense of humor were apparent to anyone who ever saw him wrestle or cut a promo. But the stories of the late star putting his family first inspired Danielson the most.

Danielson won the third Owen Hart Cup tournament, besting Hangman Page to earn a shot at AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In. He said he was honored to compete in the tournament and also explained how much respect he has for Hart's widow, Dr. Martha Hart.

"It's really inspiring to me what Martha Hart has done with this tragedy, and how she's helped so many people–and raised her children," Danielson professed. "She got her doctorate. She raised two wonderful children, and she's an incredible parent. That's something I aspire to be, too."

Dr. Hart founded the Owen Hart Foundation, which helps underprivileged students receive scholarships, and she was on hand to present Danielson with the Owen Hart Cup and title belt.