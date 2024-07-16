Matt Hardy Explains Why He's Proud Of WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page

Former AEW and TNA star Ethan Page has rocketed to the top of "WWE NXT," winning the brand's top title just weeks after debuting in the company. Throughout his time in AEW and TNA, he crossed paths multiple times with former TNA World Champion Matt Hardy.

On the latest "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," Hardy said he was thrilled for the new NXT Champion.

"Super proud of Ethan [Page] for believing in himself," Hardy said. The former ECW Champion thinks AEW President Tony Khan had a limited perception of Page, and "NXT" was a chance for Page to prove his worth to the business. "Ethan didn't just settle for a payday. He wanted to go somewhere where he could still bust his ass and grind away and become a champion and continue to elevate his status."

Hardy says he saw "great talent" in Page, which he had told the champion when Page left AEW earlier this year. Hardy also had a similar journey, leaving AEW after his contract expired and returning to TNA Wrestling alongside his brother Jeff. Like Page, Hardy's return to TNA led to a world title match, though Hardy has been less successful on that front than Page.

Page debuted on "NXT" at the end of May, attacking then-champion Trick Williams. Williams got the better of Page at "NXT" Battleground, but his second chance at "NXT" Heatwave was successful, taking advantage of Trick Williams being pulled out of the ring and covering Je'Von Evans to win the title.