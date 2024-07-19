Finn Balor Opens Up About Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, AEW's Adam Copeland

WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor has provided his thoughts about working with WWE Hall of Famer Edge before he left to pursue a career as Adam Copeland in AEW.

Before having two one-on-one matches with "The Rated-R Superstar," Balor was initially aligned with Edge when the Judgment Day was formed in 2022. However, after Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on their leader, "The Demon" feuded with Edge for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, culminating in WrestleMania 39 where Balor fell short to the former World Heavyweight Champion in a Hell in a Cell match.

Speaking with "WTSpod," Balor detailed his relationship with Edge while also stating that he didn't expect to work with the Hall of Famer as long as he did.

"I always admired Edge, like obviously as a fan when I was a kid ... like I didn't really appreciate him at the time, like how good he was, and then when him and Christian kind of retired I came to WWE, so we just kind of missed each other. The relationship with me and Edge, like it's been going on for a long time of trying to get things together before we actually did work, and then when we did work I didn't think it was going to last nine months, I thought it was going to be a one and done."

Balor also revealed that he was supposed to initially fight Edge in April 2020 in "NXT" when they were building towards a TakeOver event in Dublin, Ireland. However, the premium live event was postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please credit "WTSpod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.