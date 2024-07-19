WWE Women's Champ Bayley Opens Up To Cody Rhodes About What She Learned From Dusty

Current WWE Women's Champion Bayley has achieved it all in WWE, and she wouldn't have reached the levels of success that she has in her career if she hadn't embraced being herself early on.

For that, along with much else, like so many other wrestlers of her generation, she heaps tons of credit onto the legendary Dusty Rhodes, as she explained while appearing on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with his son, current WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

"I came into WWE just as a wrestler," Bayley said. "That was literally what got me my job. It was like, 'Okay, she can go in the ring a little bit' and I didn't have a character. I thought I could get by on my wrestling but I quickly saw that I needed more to me and Dusty [would spend extra time with] people that really needed work and he would find in us what we couldn't see in ourselves."

For Bayley, that meant leaning into what drew her to wrestling as a self-described "superfan." She had to shake off a touch of imposter syndrome and the disbelief she had in simply making it to the WWE Performance Center, and Dusty Rhodes was a huge part of her turning that corner.

"[Dusty] told me to embrace what I was trying to hide," Bayley explained. "He allowed me to trust myself and really [show that] what you are afraid to show is okay. 'Let's just try it.' So I tried it, you know? Be a superfan."

Advertisement