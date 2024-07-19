NXT North American Champ Kelani Jordan On Moment She 'Knew,' WWE Dream Matches

Kelani Jordan is on the rise in WWE, having become the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion less than a year after debuting onscreen. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Jordan recalled the moment she knew she had made the right decision by becoming a professional wrestler.

"It was, for me, when I did my first 'Level Up' match," Jordan said. "It was against Wendy Choo. ... I was feeling pure joy. I was so excited to be out there. It was the first time the audience saw me and it gave me a really cool, warm welcome."

Rather than being an avid fan growing up, Jordan was focused on gymnastics over wrestling, but she cites her brothers as her connection to the industry. Then, in 2022, WWE invited Jordan to a tryout because of her gymnast background, leading the performer to where she is today.

Though she now holds a singles championship in the company, Jordan expressed that it still sometimes feels surreal to know that she is a WWE star. As an example, Jordan recalled seeing Charlotte Flair in recent days and becoming somewhat starstruck by the former world champion. As it turns out, Jordan had Flair and one other wrestler in mind when asked who she'd like to face in the future.

"My dream match? Probably Bianca [Belair] or Charlotte," Jordan continued.

As for other goals Jordan has set for herself, the perform stated she still wants to capture the WWE NXT Women's Championship. Further down the line, she wants to begin picking up championships on the main roster and eventually become a WWE Hall of Famer.

