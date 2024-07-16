Dave Meltzer Speculates As To What Malakai Black Will Do When AEW Contract Is Up

Contract news has been a hot topic in 2024, as dozens of wrestlers in companies all over the world have had their deals expire. While it seems that his deal isn't going to expire for a long time, AEW star Malakai Black is one person who always gets brought up in discussions of what will a wrestler do when their contracts end, for a variety of reasons. From the fact that he was a favorite of Triple H in the black and gold era of "WWE NXT," to his wife Zelina Vega being in WWE, a number of people believe that Black is simply counting down the days on his time in AEW so that he can go back to WWE.

No one will ever truly know what is going through Black's head, but on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Black's name was brought up when a fan wrote in a question to Dave Meltzer on what he thinks the former AEW World Trios Champion will do at the end of his deal. "Malakai Black probably will [go back]," Meltzer said. "Malakai I would presume they would take back, I would strongly presume, so I could easily see him going back." Other AEW stars like Miro and Keith Lee were also mentioned, to which Meltzer believes they are a lot tougher to predict given their injury records in recent years.

Despite people always assuming that he doesn't want to be in AEW, Black has been extremely busy in the company as of late. Due to Buddy Matthews being written off of TV, Black and Brody King have ventured on as The Kings of the Black Throne, and are currently on a three-match winning streak with All In at Wembley Stadium right around the corner.

