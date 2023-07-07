WWE's Zelina Vega On Life With AEW's Malakai Black & Potentially Working Together

Zelina Vega has talked about her husband and AEW star Malakai Black and if she would like to see him return to WWE.

Vega recently spoke with "Gorilla Position" ahead of the Money in the Bank event, where she was asked if she and Black have had conversations about him moving back to WWE from AEW.

"It's not a conversation that happens, but I think it's ... any time I can spend extra with my husband, it always makes me a happier person," said Vega.

The WWE star stated that working alongside her husband once again would be perfect as it would allow them to spend more time with each other.

"So, I mean, I gotta be ... We've been trying to build our dream house for like three years and we finally got to see that. Moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently, like in the past week or so, has been crazy, so any moment that I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him, for sure, again."

Black was one of the many WWE stars who was released in June 2021, following which he made the jump to AEW, joining the promotion in July. Vega, too, was released by WWE, but she returned to the promotion in July 2021, eight months after being let go by the company.

There were some reports from earlier this year that claimed that WWE was interested in re-signing Black to be a part of the Wyatt6 faction. The Dutch star is the leader of the House of Black faction in AEW, which includes Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews (who went by the ring name Buddy Murphy in WWE), and Brody King.