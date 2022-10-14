WWE Reportedly Talked About Aleister Black For New WWE Stable

The future of Malakai Black has been a hot topic in the world of professional wrestling as of late, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had been interested in bringing in him to be part of the rumored Wyatt6 faction that would be based around Bray Wyatt.

Former Universal Champion Wyatt returned to the company at WWE Extreme Rules, and all of his former Firefly Funhouse puppets were shown in real-life around the audience as part of that presentation. This has led to speculation that they will be part of the product moving forward, being played by wrestlers to form a faction around Wyatt, and the company had spoken about Black as an option for that. Of course, the former "WWE NXT" Champion is a leader of his own faction right now in AEW, but it had been reported that Black had been granted a conditional release from the company recently. This is what initially led to speculation that he could be WWE-bound, as the House Of Black star was one of the AEW stars that WWE had contacted about potentially returning following the transition of power behind the scenes.

However, while Black is currently taking time away from the ring due to personal reasons, he did clarify via an Instagram video that he has not been released by AEW, therefore his immediate future does remain with the company. During that announcement the former Aleister Black said, "I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months," with the wrestling world now just patiently awaiting his return to the ring, but it will not be in WWE as Ramblin' Rabbit. Many other names have been rumored to be involved in a potential Wyatt faction though, from Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss to Grayson Waller and Joe Gacy.