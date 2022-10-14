Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6."

Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the caption, "If I make this, I'm going back to @WWE." The video cuts to Wyatt's moth logo before the doll can land.

Marie also mentioned Wyatt, WWE on Fox, and Peacock in her tweet. She shared the cryptic video on her other social media accounts, including her Instagram, Tiktok, and Facebook accounts.

WWE released Marie for a second time on November 5, 2021. Before her release, she made her return to "Raw" on June 14, 2021, with Doudrop by her side. Her last WWE match was against Doudrop on September 20. Her first stint with the company lasted from 2013 to 2017. She was also part of WWE's reality TV series, "Total Divas" for six seasons. The show aired on the basic cable channel E! until December 2019.

As noted, after making his WWE return at the end of last Sunday's Extreme Rules event, Wyatt is set to appear on this Friday's episode of "SmackDown."This week's episode will be taking place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Before Sunday's return, Wyatt had been gone from the company since his release in July 2021. One of his last "SmackDown" matches was on October 9, 2020, when he defeated Kevin Owens.