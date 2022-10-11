Bray Wyatt's Next WWE TV Appearance Confirmed

While fans are still picking up their jaws from the floor following Bray Wyatt's shocking return at the Extreme Rules premium live event, WWE has revealed when "The Eater of Worlds" will be making a follow-up appearance.

The company tweeted that Wyatt will return this Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," which takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The tweet said: "THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! #BrayWyatt makes his return to the blue brand. 8/7c on @FOXTV." It's unclear what role Wyatt will play, but it should be noted that the tweet included a rabbit emoji, perhaps signalling that answers will be provided in relation to the meaning behind Wyatt's "White Rabbit" teasers seen on WWE programming in recent weeks.

Wyatt made an emphatic return to WWE this past Saturday night moments after Matt Riddle defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Fight Pit match. Just as the broadcast was seemingly set to end, the lights went out inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" began to play before people dressed as characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse appeared in the crowd. A mask of "The Fiend" appeared on the commentary table, and that's when somebody dressed as "The Fiend" joined the Firefly Funhouse characters in the audience. On the stage, a door opened with a bright light shining through, and Wyatt emerged, taking off a new mask while holding his trademark lantern. Wyatt exclaimed, "I'm here," as the show closed.

Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021 after 12 years with the company, but he is set for another run under the leadership of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.