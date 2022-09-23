QR Code During WWE SmackDown Leads To New White Rabbit Clue

Okay, wrestling conspiracy theorists. It's that time again. This week's "SmackDown" saw Hit Row host a backstage party. Not long after the party started, the Street Profits came into view and partied with Hit Row. But it's not the party we are talking about.

While Hit Row and The Street Profits were enjoying themselves, eagle-eyed fans spotted a QR code briefly flash inside a monitor in the background. A QR code was also spotted during another party segment later in the show.

The QR code took fans who scanned it to a simple online maze game featuring a white rabbit. Those who successfully reached the end of the maze were treated to a new clue in WWE's ongoing viral mystery. The closing image featured a white rabbit, coordinates, and the word "patricide." The coordinates actually point to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. That's the venue for this Monday night's "Raw." "Patricide" means the killing of one's father.