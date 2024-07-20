WWE Star Kelani Jordan Discusses How Much NXT Has Grown During Her Tenure

Even with less than 70 matches under her belt, Kelani Jordan has become one of the building blocks around an "NXT" brand that has seen itself return to form. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" last week about "NXT's" growth, Jordan acknowledged that a big part of that may be due to "NXT" giving opportunities to younger, inexperienced talent like herself, and letting them sink or swim in front of bigger audiences than usual.

"NXT has grown tremendously," Jordan said. "I think it's super cool to see a lot of people first starting wrestling from scratch, and just how fast we're picking it up, and just being able to perform in front, like you said, 10,000 people. For me, specifically, I've only been...I made my NXT debut about a year ago. So I think it's just crazy to see how fast we progress at the PC. And that just goes to show how well we're being trained."

While Jordan may just be one of many young wrestlers at the start of their careers in "NXT," she has certainly had more success than some, becoming the first ever woman to hold the NXT Women's North American Championship back in June. As one would expect, achieving such an honor carries a great deal of importance for Jordan.

"It means everything," Jordan said. "I think words don't, can't fully describe it. It's kind of...still feels like a dream to me, because in my past in gymnastics, I've won championships, but I've never been the first. And this is something that no one can take away from me. And I get to create the importance of the first ever title. And that speaks for itself."

