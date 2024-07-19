Trish Stratus Opens Up About Journey From Fitness Model To WWE Diva

Before stepping inside a WWE ring, Trish Stratus had made a career for herself as a fitness model, and would be featured on several magazine covers and sports talk shows, until one day a wrestling legend approached her about joining the business when she was being interviewed about recent photoshoots. Speaking with "Inside the Ropes," Stratus revealed that she was originally asked by Michael Hayes to send in a promotional package of herself to WWE, however WCW's own Terry Taylor was also interested in signing the multi-time Women's Champion. Stratus didn't hear from WWE for months, until Jim Ross eventually interviewed and signed her to a contract due to being impressed by how much she had already trained when she came in to speak with him.

"I was a little discouraged but okay hold on let's see if they do call, let me prepare the best possible package and so during that time I found out where Edge trained and I started wrestling ... Terry Taylor took my little promotional kit, put it on Jim Ross's desk and said this is Trish Stratus, if you don't want her, we'll take her ... when I sat down with Jim Ross, I remember one of the questions he said 'you know it's a very physical business,' and I said yeah well I've been training for the last couple months and he was surprised to hear that because obviously I had no background in wrestling and I think that really kind of sent a little check mark on the interview."

Stratus would begin her career in 2000, wrestling just over 30 matches in her first year, and by 2001 had already successfully captured her first Women's World Championship.

