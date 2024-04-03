Jim Ross Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer One Of His Best Hires

As the former Head of Talent Relations for WWE, AEW announcer Jim Ross scouted some of the biggest names in the history of the business. However, one person stands out as one of his best signings. During an edition of "Grilling JR," he opened up about the process of hiring WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Ross recalled being connected with Stratus through Carl DeMarco, the former head of WWE Canada, who then sent him pictures of Stratus and a video of her playing field hockey. "She's athletic and obviously a beautiful woman," Ross said. "She was just as nice then as she is now, and she's just wonderful to be around. The look — she had that Pamela Anderson look at that time, and so that was one of my best hires."

Ross and Stratus are still friends to this day, with him even revealing that he got a gift from the WWE Hall of Famer that was near and dear to his heart, all because he put the effort in to make sure Stratus could succeed in WWE.

"I know that when it was over, and I signed her, she gave me a little replica grill. It's about four inches long, it was a prop, a little toy, so she gave me that as a thank you for taking the time to work with her, and I don't regret it whatsoever. I still got that prop, and I still have my friendship with Trish. We communicate, not all the time. She's busy; she's making so many appearances."

Stratus returned to WWE for a program in 2023, which saw her compete against Becky Lynch and showcase the villainous side of her persona.

