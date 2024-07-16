Video: Karrion Kross Scolds Xavier Woods After He Finds New Allies On WWE Raw

While Xavier Woods remains resistant to the idea of joining The Final Testament, Karrion Kross recently put his tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, on the shelf. As such, Woods has now found new allies in the form of Otis and Akira Tozawa, who will team with him against Kross and The Authors of Pain on next week's episode of "WWE Raw." Kross, of course, is not a fan of this move, as it glaringly counteracts his plan for Woods.

"Do not involve other people in our business," Kross told Woods in a promo on X (formerly Twitter). "I don't like that. I don't appreciate it. And not only that, it defeats the entire purpose of everything I'm trying to do for you. I'm trying to help you stand on your own two feet. I never said don't ever talk to Kofi again, or you can't visit him on the holidays, or you can't even ever talk with him ever again. All I suggested was that you take a step away from New Day. You had, I guess, your own interpretation of that. Don't turn me into the bad guy here. Kofi's the bad guy. You, I'm suspicious of at this point, because all you're going to do for those guys is get them severely, severely hurt."

According to Kross, Woods can elevate his career to the next level by actively separating himself from his New Day counterparts and instead align himself with The Final Testament faction. Woods, however, continues to oppose Kross' pitch, and recently defeated him in singles competition on the July 1 episode of "Raw." After the Woods-Kross match, The Final Testament attacked both Woods and Kingston, with Kross locking Kingston into an arm submission that resulted in an AC joint spain for the latter.

Displeased with Woods' pivot to the former Alpha Academy members, Kross is now warning Woods to get rid of them next week, "or else."