Bully Ray Discusses Part Of Erick Rowan's WWE Raw Promo That Resonated With Him

The Wyatt Sicks have continued to grow their presence on "WWE Raw," with Rowan joining Bo Dallas in explaining the trauma that led to his terrifying transformation. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray admitted that some of Rowan's promo hit him right in the heart.

"The part that really, really resonated with me was 'Who's gonna miss me? I'm only Rowan,'" Bully Ray gushed. "When you think about it, in the scheme of things, was Erick Rowan that big of a deal?...And then when that faction went their separate ways and Rowan was left on his own, what did Erick Rowan turn into?" Ray thinks Rowan has struck a personal nerve, much the way Bo Dallas's promos about his brother's death have.

"'Who's gonna miss me? I'm only Rowan.'" That's deep, because that's real," Bully explained, believing they are thoughts Rowan actually had after the breakup of the Wyatt Family and his release from WWE. "Now you have an opportunity to come back and talk about exactly how you felt during those times and he says he was 'numb.'" Bully thinks the segment "teetered on the edge of reality" but found a way to thread the needle.

"One of the things I don't like...If you're going to cry, cry. If I see you get choked up...I need to see the eyes get glazed. I need to see a tear come out. I truly believe he got choked up last night but I didn't see any tears," Bully criticized, explaining that audiences will be more sympathetic to actual tears than restraint and pantomime.