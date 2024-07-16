Returned WWE Star Erick Rowan Featured In Emotional Wyatt Sicks Vignette On Raw

Following two weeks of vignettes that featured Bo Dallas in conversation with his alter ego, Uncle Howdy, on "WWE Raw," another member of The Wyatt Sicks was showcased Monday night in the now-officially returned Erick Rowan. Sitting alone on camera, though interacting with a voice off-screen that sounded much like the altered tones of Howdy himself, Rowan poured his heart out when asked, "How have you been?"

"I'm not gonna lie," Rowan answered. "The last few years have been very, very hard. You know I used to have a family," he added, referring to the original incarnation of The Wyatt Family before directly referencing the death of Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper in WWE) in 2020. "We were unstoppable, inseparable, always had each other's backs, and then one day, the whole world changed. I lost a brother — the person in the world who believed in me more than anyone else — just gone." That loss, he explained, left him with no choice but to get up and keep moving because life goes on. "But just when I thought I had everything going," he continued, "my other brother, he's gone too," acknowledging, of course, the loss of Bray Wyatt in 2023.

Blending all of that very real tragedy with the current storyline, Rowan was then tossed his old sheep mask and asked how it makes him feel, to which he replied, "It gives me hope," before explaining that when he was at his lowest, "you reached out your hand [and] I accepted it," seemingly addressing Howdy straight on. He went on to say that he now had a purpose — to help people like himself — as glitches of his Ramblin' Rabbit persona flashed rapidly.

"We're gonna take our broken hearts and make some beautiful artm" Rowan said, concluding the segment.