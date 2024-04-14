Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Pulled From Indie Event Due To 'New Contractual Obligations'

Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard, has been pulled from an upcoming indie event due to a new contract of some sort. Rowan is best known for his time wrestling for WWE, notably as part of the Wyatt Family alongside late stars Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) and Bray Wyatt, as well as current WWE star Braun Strowman. But he has also made sporadic appearances for AEW, debuting on Brodie Lee's memorial episode of "AEW Dynamite," The former WWE star has remained a free agent, but an announcement from East Coast Pro Wrestling suggests that he's been signed to a company.

"We have just received word this evening from Erick Rowan that unfortunately he will not be able to make his scheduled appearance next week at Coal Town Carnage.Erick stated that new contractual obligations are preventing him from making several dates including ours. This is the first time in ECPW history that one of our scheduled stars cancelled and it is out of our control," the announcement read.

News of Erick Rowan's potential new contract comes at a time when Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE programming. Dallas briefly donned the mask as "Uncle Howdy" alongside his brother, Bray Wyatt, upon their return to the company in 2022. With teases that Dallas could be introducing a Bray Wyatt-inspired character, some may speculate that Rowan could fit the billing as a henchman. There has been no update as to what contract has specifically been signed, but only time will tell.

