WWE Women's Champ Bayley Looks Back On Learning From Wrestling Legend Dusty Rhodes

Bayley's metamorphosis from an aspiring wrestler to WWE Women's Champion is inextricably linked to the enigmatic influence of Dusty Rhodes, whose unorthodox teaching approach in "FCW" and "NXT" shaped a generation of performers. In a candid convo with Dusty's son, WWE Champ Cody Rhodes on the inaugural "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" episode, Bayley unraveled the methodology of his father's teachings.

"I didn't have a character," Bayley admitted. "I thought I can get by on my wrestling, but I quickly saw that I needed more to me. ... We'd have our promo classes, and then he [Dusty] would put aside six people, six or seven people that really needed work, and he would find in us what we couldn't see in ourselves," Bayley remembered. "What I was trying to hide was that I'm this big fan ... I still couldn't believe I was there, and I didn't think I was gonna last or get past that building. But he told me to embrace what I was trying to hide. So he allowed me to trust myself and really show that what you are afraid to show is okay, let's just try it."

Bayley further illuminated the multifaceted nature of Dusty's mentorship, highlighting his uncanny ability to nurture a budding wrestler's potential.

"He really did just find that special in somebody, and he didn't give up until we realized it," she explained. "And he made sure that everybody realized it as soon as we did. ... He could see when the light bulb would go off in us, and he would stop class and be like, did you guys see that? That's it right there, do that again."

Bayley is set to defend her title against Nia Jax at SummerSlam.

