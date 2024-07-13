WWE SmackDown 7/12/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Friday night saw Ms. Money in the Bank accompany the Queen of the Ring and the number one contender for the WWE Women's Championship, and when it was all said and done, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax were the walking symbols of WWE's recent uptick in complex stories and long-term narrative investments.

When Stratton backed away from Jax post-Bayley beatdown to tease a Money in the Bank cash-in, I was twitching to write an opinion piece on what I expected to be a potentially career-ending move for Stratton. When Jax angrily intercepted Stratton before she could cash in her Money in the Bank contract and Stratton, sufficiently afraid, backed away and offered a nervous olive branch to "The Irresistible Force," I rejoiced in the narrative seeds that were being planted before my very eyes.

With this segment, WWE showed their interest in complexifying their women's division, on multiple fronts. To pair Ms. Money in the Bank (the woman who can have a championship match at any time she wishes) with the Queen of the Ring (the woman who has a guaranteed title opportunity with Bayley at SummerSlam) was an incredible choice that we should've caught onto sooner. We're watching the parallel tracks of these women slowly tilt towards each other, we are enticed to watch this seemingly shallow alliance become increasingly more complicated. Their interests are adjacent for now, but there is conflict imminent on the horizon. They are on the same team now, but Jax looks at Stratton with doubt, and Stratton can only reassure her teammate with a nervous smile. We are watching a feud blossom that is a championship feud, but is simultaneously outside of it — liminal. It is so interesting to see a championship feud become embroiled in blood-feud beginnings over just the prospect of it. It builds anticipation and shirks off the need for the title at the same time. The storytelling environment is complexifying. It's awesome.

There is a concern that this feud will end in a copy of last year's SummerSlam, with a brief title exchange and a cash-in. That is an understandable concern, but Stratton and Jax's story build-up is already fundamentally different from that of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY of last year's SummerSlam picture. These are two women that are entangled with each other even outside of the championship. The WWE Women's title was only introduced into their relationship dynamic by external forces, to which they are reacting to, rather than provoking. The method may be the same as last year's SummerSlam, but the context will be wholly different, and make a potential repeat of technique worthy of our praise.

The context is different. This is a new era of booking on the horizon. The seed has been planted for more complicated and thought-provoking feuds. May the tree grow tall and prosperous.

Written by Angeline Phu