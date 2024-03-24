Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns, Reportedly Finished With TNA

Two of the most successful stars in the history of TNA Wrestling have reportedly finished up with the promotion. According to PWInsider, Saturday night's tapings in Philadelphia marked the final TNA performances (at least for now) of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns. PWI says TNA held an emotional backstage sendoff for the veteran duo whose contracts are up on April 1. This report was confirmed by Fightful Select, who add that while "the door has been kept open" for the Guns to return, they are not currently expected to remain with TNA.

Sabin and Shelley have spent the majority of their careers in TNA since debuting for the promotion in 2003 and 2004, respectively, and they've seen plenty of individual success, with both men having enjoyed a reign with the promotion's world championship. However, they are much better known as a tag team — the Motor City Machine Guns are three-time TNA tag champs and have won tag team gold in Game Changer Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Ring of Honor (prior to its acquisition by AEW CEO Tony Khan).

The Guns' final TNA match is reportedly against Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers for the tag titles. Come April, they will be free agents and can sign with any promotion. They previously appeared in one match for AEW, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against FTR and Wardlow at All Out 2022, and Shelley has been seen on WWE television as well, competing alongside KUSHIDA on "WWE NXT" as part of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (he also boasts an 2005 appearance on "WWE Sunday Night Heat"). WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James recently suggested Sabin and Shelley would be "good WWE superstars."

