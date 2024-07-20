WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Says This Classic Steve Austin Segment Was Unscripted

The grocery store brawl between Booker T and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin remains one of the most memorable and hilarious segments in WWE history. This iconic moment from 2001 saw the two superstars duke it out in a supermarket, using everything from produce to price scanners as weapons in their impromptu fight.

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet's "Insight," Booker T revealed that much of it was unplanned.

"We just adlibbed that whole thing. And I knew it was what we called the payoff. Whatever Steve wanted to do, I was gonna be there to make sure we got it done," Booker recalled. "It was a match where I knew I was gonna get about 10% [of offense]. ... My job is to put this guy over. It's his time to shine now. It's time to really go out, you know, and see what kind of acting chops you got."

When asked about the preparation time for the segment, Booker T's answer might surprise many fans.

"30 minutes. Maybe 30 minutes, an hour at most," Booker said. "We didn't have any lines, a script, or anything like that. Everything that Steve said was adlibbed. Everything that I did was adlibbed. It's like giving guidelines in a movie to two really good actors and telling them, guys just make it up as you go. And they're gonna make it more funny than you can write it."

Today, Booker T continues to contribute to the wrestling industry as the color commentator for WWE's "NXT" brand. He also shares his wealth of knowledge and experiences with fans through his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.