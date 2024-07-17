Rikishi Discusses Versatility Of WWE's Jacob Fatu, Newest Member Of The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has commented on the impact Jacob Fatu has had as the newest member of The Bloodline, while also crediting his flexibility as a performer. Fatu has yet to compete on "WWE SmackDown," but he did wrestle his first match at Money in the Bank when The Bloodline were successful in defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen when Fatu will have his first singles match, but according to his uncle Rikishi, the former MLW World Champion should be utilized against main event level talent going forward.

Advertisement

Speaking on his podcast "Off The Top," Rikishi named some opponents on the blue brand he'd like to watch Fatu go one-on-one with, while also explaining that his nephew will not find success wrestling mid-carders.

"In order to get the best out of Jacob Fatu, you got to put Jacob Fatu with the best out there to be able to see him do his best. Like Jacob can't be with just a mid-carder, the only thing you're going to see with him with a mid-carder is just doing a regular job where a mid-carder is just pretty much there for him to be a puppet right, but you want to see the work ethic of Jacob, you want to see his psychology inside the ring, and that can be tested and seen worldwide against a veteran like Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes." Rikishi also believes Fatu can play multiple roles in The Bloodline, stating that he might be an enforcer right now but could transition into something bigger with more experience in WWE.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.