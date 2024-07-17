Booker T Would Love To See This AEW Star With Ties To CM Punk & Cody Rhodes In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has named Ricky Starks as the next star to possibly jump ship from AEW and join the likes of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who have already made the transition to WWE. Starks hasn't competed on AEW television since the March 30 "AEW Collision" in a tag team match against "Top Flight," and has been rumored to be interested in joining WWE ever since being spotted at WrestleMania 40. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker expressed that Starks would be a better fit in WWE than AEW, while also stating that he'd love to see him join "WWE NXT" before heading to the main roster, just like current NXT Champion Ethan Page.

"Ricky Starks is one of those guys that he's got ties, he was actually at one of the shows with CM Punk back I guess late last year, he's close to Cody ... I think he fits in perfectly, I mean I really do, I think he's got that look, he's got the swagger, his name has gotten there before so that right there is saying a whole lot about Ricky Starks. The guy believes in himself, that's one thing almost like Ethan Page, Ricky Starks this kid he has something ... Ethan Page he's definitely paid off thus far in NXT, and I would love to see somebody like Ricky Starks."

Booker also commented on the comparisons that have been made between Starks and The Rock, which he doesn't necessarily see himself, but did give credit to the former FTW Champion for his promo ability.

