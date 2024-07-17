Video: WWE Stars Coming To Call Of Duty Warzone Season 5

Rhea Ripley was announced as one of three WWE stars set to make their way to "Call of Duty: Warzone" in the Season 5 update. The collaboration was teased on July 12, showing a ring area location and teasing three shadows, presumed at the time to be upcoming WWE-themed operators for the multiplayer first-person shooter. Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took center stage in today's trailer for Season 5, facing off with series mainstay Captain John Price. A later post on social media from "Call of Duty" confirmed Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio as the other playable characters from WWE.

Advertisement

Get in the ring for Call of Duty Season 5 on July 24 💪

🥇 WWE Superstar Operators

📍Superstore WZ POI returns

✒️ Cel-Shaded Maps

🔥 Plus so much more pic.twitter.com/WayNqGpYXY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2024

Alongside the wrestlers, the trailer showed gameplay including execution moves inspired by the likes of Cross Rhodes, the leg drop, and punt kick. And there will also be a new competitive mode: "Slam Deathmatch brings out the WWE Superstar within, requiring a showman's finest Finishing Moves to take down enemies." The update is also slated to include several new multiplayer maps and cosmetic skins, and goes live on July 24.

Ripley, Mysterio, and Rhodes have been cover stars for the WWE 2K series in recent years, making this the latest feather in their caps within the gaming industry. Last year, Ripley's likeness was brought to another multiplayer shooter, "Rainbox Six Siege," as a cosmetic skin. Rhodes and Mysterio are both making their first forays outside of the wrestling games market with this appearance, the latter 20-plus years since his video game debut. The only non-WWE game appearance for Rhodes was as part of "AEW Fight Forever."

Advertisement