TNA's Joe Hendry On Chance He Had To Face A Former UFC Champ At Commonwealth Games

Joe Hendry's ascendancy in TNA and "WWE NXT" has been a sight to behold for wrestling fans. However, a lesser-known facet of Hendry's career is his judo and amateur wrestling background in Scotland, which nearly culminated in a match against UFC juggernaut Robert Whittaker at the Commonwealth Games.

While speaking on the "Fightful" podcast, Hendry discussed how this odd match almost happened.

"I was calling him [Robert Whittaker] out in amateur wrestling. So he qualified for the Commonwealth Games the same year I did. And I ended up facing Australia in the first round. So if Robert Whittaker hadn't pulled out, I would've faced the active UFC champion."

Cognizant of the gap in their martial artistry, Hendry had concocted a strategy for this hypothetical clash of styles.

"I'd already made my mind up what I was gonna do, 'cause I was like he's just better than me. He's going to run through me. So what I'm gonna do is literally give him the 'ol Goldberg spear to the single leg. Just shoot wildly for this takedown and just do something mad right off the bat."

While this crossover remained unrealized, both athletes have carved distinct trajectories in their respective combat arenas. Hendry's star continues its meteoric rise in pro wrestling, captivating audiences in both "NXT" and TNA. Concurrently, Whittaker has etched his name in the annals of MMA, having clinched UFC gold and currently standing as the third-ranked welterweight contender in the world.

