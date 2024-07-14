TNA Star Joe Hendry Explains Mentality That Takes Pressure Off WWE NXT Opportunity

TNA star Joe Hendry has made two appearances on "NXT" thus far, firstly in the #1 Contenders Battle Royal last month to determine the next challenger for the NXT title and then again earlier this week when he surprisingly partnered with Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Shawn Spears in the main event of Tuesday's show. The former Digital Media Champion has now explained what helps him remove any pressure when performing on WWE television in a new interview with "Fightful."

"It has been unreal and I think that what I've tried to do is just I've learned to love pro wrestling in front of 50 people so now this is all amazing and it's like a bonus," Hendry exclaimed. "Like I've learned to love pro wrestling at every level which really took away a lot of the pressure for me because it's like I think before I needed to reach certain benchmarks in order to be happy or satisfied with myself or my career where actually I just started to think about doing it for the love of doing it."

Hendry also mentioned that he's changed his focus to thinking about the best value he can provide the audience on a week-to-week basis rather than how he can individually benefit from the business itself and feels like his hard work throughout the years is finally starting to pay off.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.