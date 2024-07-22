WWE's Dominik Mysterio Explains Never Feeling Like He Was In His Father's Shadow

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2020, where he began his career teaming with his father Rey Mysterio, and finding success together when they became tag team champions. However, in 2022 Mysterio broke out of his father's shadow and betrayed him at Clash at the Castle, turning heel and eventually joining the Judgment Day. "Dirty Dom" has now revealed that he's never been worried about filling his father's shoes and has always wanted to create his own path.

Speaking with "ESPN Dayton," Mysterio went into further detail about striving to distinguish himself from his father's legacy. He also explained that he doesn't feel pressure in the current position he's in on "WWE Raw" and that creative has gained more trust in him as a wrestler.

"I never really looked at it as like being in his shadow, it was almost just like I knew what had to be done and the path straight ahead and I just kind of kept my head down and kept working. I didn't really focus about filling in his shoes ... I never really focused too much on him being kind of like my ball and chain, kind of holding me down a little bit. The company having the trust in me to main event, I was the first person to main event 'SmackDown,' 'NXT' and 'Raw' all in the same week, so like things like that I don't really like think about it because life is just moving so fast."

Mysterio continued by stating that he tries not to become obsessed with trying to deliver in big matches or reflecting on his accomplishments, adding that his main goal as a wrestler is to live in the moment and do the best he can on any given night.

