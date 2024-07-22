Cody Rhodes On Whose Idea It Was Having Wife Brandi In WWE WrestleMania 40 Entrance

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has reflected on his WrestleMania 40 entrance where his wife Brandi Rhodes accompanied him to the ring.

At WrestleMania 39, Brandi was ringside for the first encounter between "The American Nightmare" and Roman Reigns, but one year later she stood by her husband's side as he walked into his rematch with "The Tribal Chief." Rhodes has now revealed who decided to have his wife involved in his WrestleMania 40 entrance. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Rhodes revealed the three people who were responsible for Brandi accompanying him to the ring, while also sharing that his WrestleMania 40 entrance has become his favorite entrance of all time.

Advertisement

"You got to kind of relate back to or credit back to Triple H and Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard. They understood there's a difference between, 'Hey, I want to get my buddy on the show' or 'Hey, this is a friend but it's really a niche market that might understand it.' They understood what I was just telling you earlier that this has been lived out loud in front of them, she's a huge part of that, massive part of that, she's not a 'stand behind you' type, she's a 'stand next to you' type so it was very nice that they wanted that to happen. Yeah, it's my favorite entrance ever and it's very simple, minus the pyro it's relatively cost effective."

Rhodes also revealed that Jason Baker, who was the man responsible for creating The Fiend's iconic mask, helped him design The Amercian Nightmare mask he wore on the way to the ring, which was based on the tattoo on his neck.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.