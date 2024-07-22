The Miz Names Milestones He'd Still Like To Accomplish In WWE

The Miz has been a part of WWE for nearly 20 years and during that time he's been able to become one of the most decorated stars to ever work with the company. At 43, The Miz has reached milestones such as being the first ever two-time Grand Slam champion in WWE, having the second most Intercontinental championship reigns in history, and also getting the privilege to main event WrestleMania.

However, The Miz has recently revealed one achievement that's eluded him for his entire career that he'd like to accomplish before he retires. Speaking with "SHAK Wrestling," he mentioned that winning the Royal Rumble is still on his WWE bucket list and aims to be apart of this years SummerSlam event as it takes place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

"Well I gotta win the Royal Rumble, right? And I think right now at the top like today, is to do something at SummerSlam in Cleveland Brown Stadium because it's a stadium I grew up watching and I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me because I don't think we'll ever be at Cleveland Brown Stadium ever again. So I look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I don't know if that opportunity is going to happen and it's my hometown because of how much this card is stacked."

If The Miz can make it onto the SummerSlam card by August 3, it will be the first Premium Live Event he's been a part of since WrestleMania 40, when he successfully became a tag team champion alongside R-Truth.

