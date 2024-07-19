WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Addresses Possibility Of Serving As A Manager

As the acting "Tribal Chief," Solo Sikoa has made a few notable changes to the dynamics of The Bloodline, such as casting out the likes of Jimmy Uso and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman, the latter of whom served as the faction's manager for three years. With Heyman now expelled from The Bloodline, a number of fans have raised interest in seeing a legitimate member of the Samoan Dynasty step up to fill his place. On a recent episode of "Off The Top," WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi addressed the possibility of claiming that spot himself.

"Would I be interested? Of course I would, but it just has to work for both sides," Rikishi said. "I'm at a part of my life [where] it's more than wrestling to me now ... If the demands of being a part of The Bloodline, if in case it comes to the point where I need to be on the road a lot, then I'm not kind of interested because I want to be able to dedicate my life now to catch up a lot of time that I've lost. To me, [the most important thing] is my family, my granddaughters, my grandkids, my kids, and to be able to spend quality time with them."

While Rikishi isn't completely sold on the idea of being a full-time manager for The Bloodline, he has teased the possibility of making a few special appearances on WWE television, telling fans to keep their fingers crossed because "you never know when big 'Kishi might pop up." In The Bloodline's current iteration, Rikishi's son Solo Sikoa finds himself as the top of hierarchy, with the likes of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa loyally following beneath him.

