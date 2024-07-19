Video: WWE Shares Backstage Footage Of Sami Zayn & Friends Stand-Up Comedy Show

Outside of wrestling and being the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn seems to have the chops to take the plunge into comedy, and has already put together an event. Currently, the champion is preparing for his upcoming Sami Zayn & Friends show in Cleveland, which will take place during SummerSlam weekend. The event has been described as a variety show, and will feature a multitude of guests known for their own milestones in comedy, television, or wrestling. Zayn recently took to X to share a brief clip wherein he described his preparation for the show, and put together some of the backstage interactions he had while rehearsing, along with a few sneak peeks featuring guests like Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes, and Bayley.

"I would say equally nervous, if not more nervous than if this was a WrestleMania; even if the words aren't perfect, it's fine, it's just like those comedic beats need to be there with a bunch of partners." Zayn also described the show as "crazy" and explained that he's a very directorial person, inside and outside of wrestling. Zayn also revealed that the show is entirely his, as he both wrote and produced it.

A fun look behind the scenes of "Sami Zayn & Friends." All that's missing is the total sense of chaos & panic moments before showtime. If you're in Cleveland for #Summerslam this will be a great time, right after #SmackDown Tix: https://t.co/nWaiRxuX9E

pic.twitter.com/6XNV160Eer — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 18, 2024

"I love the creative process of putting something together that takes you on that kind of ride, and goes from one thing to another and you don't know what's next!" Zayn noted that the Toronto, Ontario crowd in attendance while filming were great, and that they were his true priority all along, but admitted that he "cheated" by having wonderful guests. "I feel the way I do after a great match when I do this. Something about that ... Just addictive; I love it, I love it all."