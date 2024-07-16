Sami Zayn Stand-Up Comedy Event Added To WWE SummerSlam Weekend In Cleveland

For Cleveland-area fans looking to turn WWE SummerSlam into an all-weekend excursion, WWE has announced a Sami Zayn stand-up comedy/storytelling event. "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland" will take place at the Agora Theatre on Friday, August 2 at 11pm, one day prior to SummerSlam. Tickets range from $48 to $78, according to the official event page.

The press release describes "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland" as "a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE." It will be Zayn's third show of this ilk. A similar event was held last month during Money in the Bank weekend in Toronto, and the first was held in May as part of the 2024 "Netflix is a Joke" comedy festival, which included a special appearance by Zayn's WrestleMania 38 opponent, "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville. The press release does not mention if Knoxville will be a part of the Cleveland show, nor does it mention who will appear as part of the "& Friends" portion.

Zayn's foray into comedy makes him the latest wrestling personality to dabble in such a medium. Other stars who have performed similar events include Mick Foley, Nic Nemeth, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and The Undertaker with his "1 deadMan Show," which will also take place in Cleveland on August 3, just hours before SummerSlam. As far as SummerSlam itself, Zayn is scheduled to face challenger Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in a rematch from Money in the Bank. That match saw Zayn deliver Breakker's first main roster pinfall loss. The feud was further escalated on the most recent episode of "WWE Raw" when Breakker attacked Zayn and Ilja Dragunov.

