Video: Johnny Knoxville Crashes WWE Star Sami Zayn's Netflix Comedy Special

Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn's very personal feud seems to have been reignited after the actor appeared on stage during the WWE star's comedy show.

Zayn recently performed at the Netflix is a Joke show, where Knoxville appeared in disguise and the two renewed their rivalry.

"Where's Kevin Owens to make you look interesting?" asked Knoxville, who had a wig and a fake mustache to hide his identity. "What is your problem, dude," asked Zayn in response.

The actor said that he didn't like Zayn's face following which the WWE star invited him on stage to air his grievances. Knoxville, after getting rid of his disguise, mocked the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Fellow WWE star Becky Lynch then arrived on stage and tried to calm things down by asking the actor to say something nice about Zayn. Knoxville was then escorted off the stage by security but returned after which he apologized to Zayn and even offered him flowers. The two then hugged each other before Wee Man appeared and had a face-off with Zayn and slammed him, as he did at WrestleMania 38.

My comedy show at the @NetflixIsAJoke Festival last Saturday was an absolute blast!

I will post more about it soon. But I should note that deranged stalker freak Johnny Knoxville showed up and tried to ruin the show. Here is a bit of what took place. pic.twitter.com/DRzVC1kfdL — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 16, 2024

Knoxville recently commented multiple times on Zayn's Instagram posts, and even teased a potential rematch with Zayn at WrestleMania. Zayn himself discussed the possibility of facing off against the "Jackass" star last year, stating that there are still some things unresolved in their rivalry.

Zayn and Knoxville faced off in an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38, where the actor got the better of the WWE star, thanks to a little help from his friends. Zayn, who was then a heel, is now a babyface and currently holds the Intercontinental Championship, which he won from GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40 earlier this year.