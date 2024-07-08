WWE Announces Details For Undertaker's 1 Deadman Show During SummerSlam Weekend

So far in 2024, WWE has managed to incorporate The Undertaker's 1 Deadman live show into it's PLEs, with the live show taking place prior to both the Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania 40 in April. And it appears the new tradition will continue as WWE gets ready to head to Cleveland, Ohio for SummerSlam next month.

In a press release unveiled today, WWE announced that the next Undertaker 1 Deadman show would be part of SummerSlam weekend. The event will be held on August 1 at 1 p.m., hours before SummerSlam will take place, at The Agora Theater and Ballroom, only a few minutes away from Cleveland Browns Stadium. Tickets will go on presale on July 9 before officially going on sale July 10, with a limited number of VIP tickets also being made available.

Debuting in 2022, the 1 Deadman show has seen the previously reclusive Undertaker open up about his wrestling career, with shows taking place in Nashville, Boston, San Antonio, and Australia, in addition to the events that took place during Royal Rumble and WrestleMania weekend. Among the most notable Deadman show's in history was one Undertaker did in Las Vegas, where the WWE Hall of Famer got drunk with former WWE star The Godfather, something Taker has publicly stated he regretted some time after.

While this confirms that Undertaker will be in the area for SummerSlam, there is no indication that he will be appearing at the big event. Taker's last onscreen WWE appearance took place at Night Two of WrestleMania 40, where he arrived to confront The Rock and helped Cody Rhodes overcome the odds to defeat Roman Reigns, finish the story, and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.