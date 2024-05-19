WWE's The Undertaker Reflects On Drunken Las Vegas Live Show

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has reflected on an edition of his 1 Deadman Show that happened in Las Vegas where he was drunk.

On his "Six Feet Under" podcast, "The Phenom" explained that he needs to redeem himself after being intoxicated with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather during the show and would love to return to Vegas during WrestleMania week next year.

Advertisement

"I really feel bad about that, that was bad, it was like man we're climbing, we're climbing, we're climbing, man, this is going to be awesome, and then all of a sudden it just fell off the cliff. You know what I need? I need to do another show, I need to do it in Vegas and I need to have The Godfather just to prove the point ... I feel like I need to redeem because I mean some shows are obviously better than others but none of them were, I don't think, have been bad and that show was bad because obviously I was drunk."

"The Deadman" explained that his guilt followed him for the rest of the night after the show and into the morning the next day. "I was so drunk and felt so bad, like, I woke up feeling bad like not just feeling bad because I drank so much but I felt bad because I was really excited about that show. Like I was playing Vegas man I was playing I was at the Cosmo, I was so excited to do that show."

Advertisement

The Undertaker has also provided further insight on his transition to podcasting and shared some stories on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.