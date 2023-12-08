Details On Undertaker's 1 Deadman Show Joining WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Festivities

WWE has announced that The Undertaker, Mark Callaway, will continue his run of live events associated with major company PLEs. This time, Callaway is set to bring his one-man show, titled "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN," to the Tampa Bay, Florida area to accompany the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. The show will take place at the Bilheimer Capitol Theater in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday, January 28 — one day after the Rumble.

Callaway's live show consists of the veteran telling stories from throughout his career, as well as a Q&A segment that allows fans to get in some questions of their own. The Undertaker kicked off the show last summer ahead of WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee, and Callaway has since performed it alongside a number of WWE events including this year's Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 39.

Next year's Royal Rumble will emanate from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida — home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays. So far, the only thing announced for the show is the presence of Cody Rhodes in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Rhodes won the contest last year, landing him a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39. There, Rhodes failed to topple the long title run Roman Reigns has been on, with many expecting a rematch between the two at next year's show.

Tickets for "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN" will become available to the public on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. ET. There will also be a pre-sale starting exactly 24 hours before that, and there will be VIP tickets available that include a meet and greet with Callaway.