WWE Announces Handful Of Dates For Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW Tour

Following his recent tour of the United Kingdom, The Undertaker will soon hit the road once again as he brings his "1 deadMAN SHOW" to six more cities. WWE announced that The Undertaker's one-man show will return at the end of August for a trio of appearances in the Midwest.

On Thursday, August 24, the "1 deadMAN SHOW" will begin its three-day loop at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky. Following this stop, The Undertaker will gear up for a pair of appearances in Missouri, as he heads to St. Louis on August 25 and Kansas City on August 26. As The Undertaker presents his show from Kansas City, WWE will simultaneously be running a live event in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Three additional fall dates have also been announced. On Thursday, November 9, the "1 deadMAN SHOW" will make its way to Old National Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana. This will come one month after WWE hosts its Fastlane PLE from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. After visiting "The Hoosier State," The Undertaker will make a stop at The Agora in Cleveland, Ohio on November 10, before heading to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh the next day.

The Undertaker's stage show consists of the WWE legend telling behind-the-scenes stories from his career and fielding questions from those in attendance. In the past, it has taken place in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio, and London.