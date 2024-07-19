Tommy Dreamer Ponders Where To Go Next With MJF & Will Ospreay In AEW

AEW has seen its fair share of long matches in its short history, but perhaps none were more dramatic than the International Championship match between Will Ospreay and MJF. The two men kicked off the special 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite" with a match that lasted 59 minutes and 58 seconds, ending with MJF becoming the new champion.

Given the star power of the two men involved, many fans were surprised that the first-time ever bout was scheduled for an episode of "Dynamite" rather than the All In pay-per-view on August 25. However, with MJF using the Dynamite Diamond Ring to secure the win, it looks likely that the rematch may eventually take place at Wembley Stadium. On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer said he believes there is a big chance that not only will the match take place at Wembley Stadium, but that it would also see Ospreay hit the Tiger Driver '91 that he has been so hesitant in using since his match with Bryan Danielson at Dynasty.

"The conflict at the end was so so good, and yes we always say 'take your eye off the prize and it results in a loss,'" Dreamer said. "Ask a lot of real professional athletes, it's the losses that drive you, not the victories. Or it's the 'should I have done this or shouldn't I have done this?" While Ospreay will be driven to rectify his loss to MJF, he will also have to deal with the likes of PAC, who has a guaranteed shot at the International Championship in his back pocket, and Daniel Garcia, who will be out for revenge on MJF once he is cleared to return to AEW.

