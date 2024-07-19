Backstage News On Possible Destination For Former TNA Stars Motor City Machine Guns

As one of the most influential tag teams of the 21st century, it is no surprise that when the news broke that The Motor City Machine Guns were set to leave TNA Wrestling in the Spring, both WWE and AEW were interested in adding to their respective tag team divisions. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley wrapped up their time in TNA back in March and have remained active on the independent scene, both as a duo and as solo competitors, even facing each other at a recent Prestige Wrestling event — but where will they eventually land when it comes to deciding their next long-term home?

While it was initially believed that the Guns were set to join AEW, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that they are expected to be joining WWE, though nothing has been made official. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp echoed this sentiment on social media Friday, saying "The feeling many have in wrestling is MCMG are going to WWE." Sapp was quick to add that nothing is confirmed and that "I don't know how anything can be spoken in definites with them," and also said that "About a month ago AEW people outright said they weren't signed. A lot of people on the indies are acting like they're wrapping up but they're still taking bookings." Meltzer claims he's heard WWE made Sabin and Shelley a better offer than AEW.

It's still kept very quiet and relatively close to the vest, but the feeling many have in wrestling is MCMG are going to WWE. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 19, 2024

To Sapp's point, while Sabin and Shelley looked to have said their goodbyes to the independent scene after their match for Prestige, they've since taken bookings for Absolute Intense Wrestling on August 1 in Cleveland (two days before SummerSlam takes place in the same city), and for SMASH Wrestling against AEW's Evil Uno and former AEW star Stu Grayson on August 18.