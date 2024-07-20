Cagematch Introduces Rating Rules Update To Combat WWE-AEW Tribalism

As the largest wrestling database on the internet since 2001, Cagematch.net has been the go-to place for fans across the world to see the latest results from thousands of companies, rate their favorite matches, and fall down a rabbit hole where they find out two performers who they thought had never met each other actually wrestled at a random indie show 10 years ago.

However, the site has found itself caught in the crosshairs of the tribalism between fans of WWE and AEW on multiple occasions over the past few years, resulting in moderators changing the rules and regulations of the database to make sure that the ratings given to matches are as fair and accurate as possible. Despite this, fans on both sides have forced the site to make yet another change, with the recent match from the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite" between Will Ospreay and MJF being the catalyst.

The new rule put in place will not only mean that users of the site have to provide a comment if they want to leave a match/event rating soon after it occurs, but in order to prevent people from simply making an account and unfairly rating matches, the age of the account will now dictate when a user can leave a rating. If the account is less than 12 months old, the user will have to wait 24 hours until they can leave a standalone rating without a comment. If it's less than six months old, 48 hours will be the waiting time, and 72 hours will be the waiting time if the account has been made within one month of a specific show date. The site noted that this rule will only apply to WWE and AEW events, as it seems that this sort of thing doesn't happen with any other company.

