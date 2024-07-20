Bully Ray Puts MJF Over After 60-Minute AEW Dynamite Match With Will Ospreay

MJF recently clashed with Will Ospreay in a lengthy match during "AEW Dynamite" wherein he walked away the new International Champion. Following the match, Bully Ray shared his honest take on "Busted Open After Dark," praising the champion for his performance. "Max finds new ways to impress me every single time I see him go out there," Bully claimed. He then pointed out how often he's praised MJF, and how he's come across other veterans who believe that the young star is actually overrated. "And I said 'No, he's not. He's not overrated.'"

Advertisement

Bully then defended MJF, but admitted the champion's shortcomings. "He might be a little pompous, he might have a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, he might have a little bit of a big head early on in his career; but every wrestler goes through it." While he often uses his age to prove a point during his promos, it's easy to forget how young MJF still is. This is something Bully recognized as well, and explained that the champion is actually underrated. "He's really, really good at what he does, and he's very underrated when it comes to his in-ring ability. We have now watched MJF go 60-minutes with Danielson and Ospreay."

It remains to be seen what MJF's next move will be, but now that he has gold around his waist again, "The Salt of the Earth" will likely be even more full of himself come next week's "Dynamite."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.