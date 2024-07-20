The Miz Opens Up About Current WWE Run, Working With R-Truth

Eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently discussed his latest run in WWE alongside tag team partner R-Truth, specifically when the two veterans were able to capture gold at WrestleMania 40, but now has revealed that he's unsure about what he'd like to accomplish once he retires from professional wrestling. Speaking with "SHAK Wrestling," Miz explained that he still feels like he's in the prime of his career, but does want to focus on being a good father and husband before anything else.

"I'm in it right now and I'm loving it. I'm loving every second of it. My body feels good, I feel like I'm in my prime. I feel more confident than I've ever felt in WWE, and so like as a talent, like when I go into the ring I know exactly what I'm doing, I know how to get the audience where I want them to be, and I know how to tell a story and a captivating story ... where this goes after WWE, I don't know. Like I want to be a great dad, I want to be a great husband. I want Monroe and Madison to grow up with a dad that's there, that's present."

Miz also expressed how grateful he is to still be working with R-Truth, stating that he feels the two of them can make any idea work onscreen, and that they've always had great chemistry together as a tag-team both inside and outside the ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.