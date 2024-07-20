WWE Legend Booker T Reacts To Bizarre AI Mashup With Joe Hendry: 'Oh Hell No'

"WWE NXT" commentator Booker T appears to lack belief in Joe Hendry. Hendry and his earworm of an entrance theme have started to take over "NXT" programming since the doors were opened on a partnership between WWE and TNA, much to the ire of detractors such as Gallus, as shown during last week's show. Booker was the latest to feel the contagious energy Hendry and his supporting faithful bring with him, exemplified with an AI mashup of his track, "I Believe in Joe Hendry," with the WWE legend imposed upon the dancing TNA star. However, Booker himself responded to the clip on social media, expressing his disagreement with the idea: "Oh hell no."

Oh hell no https://t.co/0gw9vs0PwD — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 20, 2024

Hendry started his "NXT" stint as a surprise entrant in the Number One Contender's Battle Royal in June, eliminated shortly after by Frankie Kazarian with all other entrants gunning for him. His return was teased by a single shot at the end of the Heatwave PLE earlier this month, returning two days later to wrestle NXT Champion Ethan Page and Shawn Spears alongside Trick Williams. And then during last week's show he was on commentary for Gallus' match against the MSK/Rascalz reunion of Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel.

Outside of his WWE involvement, Joe Hendry is shaping up to challenge for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary. He will be one of five challengers in an elimination match against current champion Moose, alongside Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, and Kazarian.

