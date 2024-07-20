Wrestling Legend Sting Weighs In On Heated AEW Feud

"The Icon" Sting recognized Britt Baker's game following her surprise attack on Mercedes Mone during this week's "AEW Dynamite." Baker returned at Forbidden Door last month to make her intentions for "The CEO" and her TBS Championship clear, but she has found it hard to get anything concrete locked in as her rival continues to avoid her. After she had been banned from the venue, Baker found an opportunity to get her hands on Mone during last week's "Dynamite" while stood ringside under a Sting mask. A move which, it would seem, Sting himself was fond of as he took to social media. "It's showtime for D.M.D.," he wrote via X.

Sting has not been seen in AEW since March, calling time on his career in a violent World Tag Team Championship defense alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Mone had just dethroned now-WWE recruit Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door to become NJPW Strong Women's Champion, retaining the TBS Title, when Baker made her surprise return. Baker's most recent outing came during September, unsuccessfully challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS title before she was sidelined with injuries she'd only recently revealed had caused her to suffer a mini-stroke. Their bout is far from confirmed at this stage, with the champion straight up declining to face her prospective challenger, but it seems as though they are destined to meet at August's All In, billed as the company's largest show of the year and emanating from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

